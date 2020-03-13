Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,103 shares during the period. Cummins makes up 1.7% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Cummins worth $495,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,936,000 after purchasing an additional 76,432 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2,162.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,668 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,001,000 after purchasing an additional 51,507 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,291,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 920,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,710,000 after purchasing an additional 93,507 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMI opened at $136.38 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $127.07 and a one year high of $186.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

In related news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

