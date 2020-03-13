Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CFR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Shares of CFR opened at $53.10 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $49.77 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

In other news, Director Chris Avery acquired 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $235,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $392,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

