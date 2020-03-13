CubeSmart Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for CubeSmart in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,265,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

