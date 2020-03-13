CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ CSPI opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CSP has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%.

In related news, CEO Victor Dellovo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,811.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CSP stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 215,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 5.16% of CSP as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

