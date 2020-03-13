Critical Comparison: Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) vs. Trend Micro (NASDAQ:TMICY)

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) and Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Cogent Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Trend Micro shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Cogent Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trend Micro has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cogent Communications and Trend Micro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Communications 1 8 2 0 2.09 Trend Micro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cogent Communications currently has a consensus price target of $71.63, suggesting a potential downside of 7.41%. Given Cogent Communications’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Profitability

This table compares Cogent Communications and Trend Micro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Communications 6.87% -22.59% 4.60% Trend Micro 16.89% 16.09% 8.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cogent Communications and Trend Micro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Communications $546.16 million 6.64 $37.52 million $0.76 101.79 Trend Micro $1.52 billion 3.93 $256.43 million $1.84 23.27

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than Cogent Communications. Trend Micro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogent Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats Trend Micro on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of ‘last mile’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network, as well as offers voice services. The company operates 52 data centers. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services. It serves finance, insurance, and retail industries, as well as government institutions. Trend Micro Incorporated has a partnership with Moxa Inc. to develop solutions to protect industrial Internet of Things environments; and strategic partnership with Luxoft Holding, Inc. to offer intrusion detection systems and intrusion prevention systems to detect, mitigate, and respond to cyber-attacks on connected cars. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

