CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Canaccord Genuity

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 161.44% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CRHM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CRH Medical from $6.50 to $4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.08.
CRHM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 159,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,619. CRH Medical has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $4.43.
CRH Medical Company Profile
CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.
