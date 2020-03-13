CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Canaccord Genuity

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 161.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRHM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CRH Medical from $6.50 to $4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

CRHM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 159,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,619. CRH Medical has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $4.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in CRH Medical by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 348,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 141,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 6,598.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 98,981 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CRH Medical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,148,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in CRH Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in CRH Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

