Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Softcat (LON:SCT)

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,407 ($18.51) target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Softcat to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Softcat currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,231.40 ($16.20).

LON:SCT opened at GBX 928.50 ($12.21) on Monday. Softcat has a 12 month low of GBX 769 ($10.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,277 ($16.80). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,153.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,088.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.99.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, designs, procures, implements, and manages technology for businesses and public sector organizations, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter.

