Credit Suisse Group Lowers easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target to GBX 1,555

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,616 ($21.26) to GBX 1,555 ($20.46) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EZJ. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,570 ($20.65) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,384.52 ($18.21).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 765.64 ($10.07) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,327.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,274.36. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 813.37 ($10.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.65).

In related news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Also, insider Nick Leeder bought 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,525 ($20.06) per share, with a total value of £14,823 ($19,498.82). Insiders have bought a total of 1,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,005 over the last ninety days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

