Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder Donald A. Foss Sells 10,827 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 10,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.20, for a total transaction of $4,722,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,986,915 shares in the company, valued at $866,692,323. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CACC traded up $14.08 on Friday, reaching $382.50. 987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,295. The company has a current ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $431.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.15. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 12 month low of $362.62 and a 12 month high of $509.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 21.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CACC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 43.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,462,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 17.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 16.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

