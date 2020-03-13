Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of CRD.A opened at $6.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15. Crawford & Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

