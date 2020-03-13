CoTrader (COT) One Day Volume Tops $55,755.00

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, CoTrader has traded down 38.5% against the dollar. CoTrader has a market cap of $332,104.44 and $55,755.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00048872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00490055 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.77 or 0.04789063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00035643 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00056624 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006352 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017677 BTC.

CoTrader Token Profile

COT is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

