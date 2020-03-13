Costain Group (LON:COST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.70 EPS

Costain Group (LON:COST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 13.50 ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:COST traded down GBX 17.40 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 60.60 ($0.80). 1,624,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,539. The firm has a market cap of $65.62 million and a P/E ratio of 2.72. Costain Group has a 52-week low of GBX 141 ($1.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 401.50 ($5.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 184.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 171.

Get Costain Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.