Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) Receives $4.87 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.87.
Several analysts have issued reports on CORV shares. Bloom Burton raised shares of Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mackie lowered Correvio Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.
NASDAQ:CORV opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. Correvio Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $4.44.
Correvio Pharma Company Profile
Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.
Featured Story: Black Swan
Receive News & Ratings for Correvio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Correvio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.