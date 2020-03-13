Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) Receives $4.87 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on CORV shares. Bloom Burton raised shares of Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mackie lowered Correvio Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

NASDAQ:CORV opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. Correvio Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $4.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Correvio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Correvio Pharma by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Correvio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Correvio Pharma by 34.3% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Correvio Pharma Company Profile

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

