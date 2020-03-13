Corporate Travel Management (ASX:CTD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.94

Corporate Travel Management Ltd (ASX:CTD)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.94 and traded as low as $9.44. Corporate Travel Management shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 1,904,590 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of A$18.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Corporate Travel Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

In related news, insider Laura Ziolkowski (Ruffles) 100,000 shares of Corporate Travel Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th.

About Corporate Travel Management (ASX:CTD)

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travel Services Australia and New Zealand, Travel Services North America, Travel Services Asia, and Travel Services Europe.

