Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Short Interest Down 14.3% in February

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the February 13th total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 580,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE OFC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.52. 447,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,222. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OFC. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,724.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,392.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,640 shares of company stock worth $105,249. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V3 Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 811,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,153,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,566,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,268,000 after buying an additional 57,607 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 93.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

