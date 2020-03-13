Cormark Weighs in on Americas Silver Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

USAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of Americas Silver to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americas Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

USAS stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

