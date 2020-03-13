Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Citigroup

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $40.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.24.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $8.06 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $75.63. The firm has a market cap of $485.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.72.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Lawrence Bruno purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $4,181,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Core Laboratories by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

