Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Purchases 696,587 Shares of Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) by 165.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 696,587 shares during the quarter. Telaria makes up approximately 2.8% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 2.40% of Telaria worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Telaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Telaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Telaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Telaria alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on TLRA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Telaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Telaria from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

Telaria stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $363.66 million, a P/E ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 1.11. Telaria Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Telaria had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Telaria Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Telaria Profile

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Telaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.