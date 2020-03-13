Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC trimmed its position in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,626 shares during the period. Callaway Golf makes up approximately 1.7% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,288,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,025,000 after acquiring an additional 112,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,694,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45,408 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,247,000 after purchasing an additional 105,012 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 9,204.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,164,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,072,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Callaway Golf Co has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

