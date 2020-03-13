ConturaEnergyInc . (CTRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.15) per share for the quarter.

ConturaEnergyInc . stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $61.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConturaEnergyInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

