Contrasting Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) & Computer Services (NYSE:CSVI)

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) and Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Shutterstock has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Services has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Shutterstock and Computer Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $650.52 million 1.64 $20.11 million $0.74 40.51 Computer Services $266.49 million 4.67 $44.96 million N/A N/A

Computer Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shutterstock.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Shutterstock and Computer Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 0 1 0 0 2.00 Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shutterstock currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.75%. Given Shutterstock’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than Computer Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.6% of Shutterstock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Computer Services shares are held by institutional investors. 46.8% of Shutterstock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shutterstock and Computer Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 3.09% 8.46% 4.33% Computer Services 17.28% 20.44% 14.54%

Dividends

Shutterstock pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Computer Services pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Shutterstock pays out 91.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Shutterstock beats Computer Services on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc. provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Select, Shutterstock Custom, Shutterstock Editorial, and Shutterstock Music names, as well as Superior search, Application programming interface, Showcase, and Editor and Editor Pro tools to enhance workflow and project management needs, and search capabilities. It serves marketing professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses through online platform. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Computer Services Company Profile

Computer Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as equipment and supply sales. The company also offers integrated banking solutions, which include mobile and Internet banking; check imaging; cash management; branch and merchant capture; print and mail, and online document delivery services; corporate intranets; secure Web hosting; e-messaging; teller and platform services; ATM and debit card service and support; payments solutions; risk assessment; network management; cloud-based managed services; and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security, anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism financing, and fraud prevention. It provides its products and services to community banks, regional banks, and multi-bank holding companies, as well as to various other business enterprises. Computer Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky.

