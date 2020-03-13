Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on Continental and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Continental and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €120.09 ($139.64).

Shares of ETR CON opened at €64.62 ($75.14) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €102.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €114.36. Continental has a 52-week low of €78.68 ($91.49) and a 52-week high of €157.40 ($183.02).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

