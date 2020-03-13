Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 26.90 Per Share

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26.90 ($0.35) per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $10.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CCC stock opened at GBX 1,430 ($18.81) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,770.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,541.64. Computacenter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,950 ($25.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 19.92.

CCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Computacenter to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Computacenter from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Computacenter from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Computacenter in a report on Friday.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

