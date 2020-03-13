Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) PT Set at €67.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COP. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €65.83 ($76.55).

ETR COP opened at €50.70 ($58.95) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €61.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €58.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 34.03. Compugroup Medical has a 12 month low of €46.46 ($54.02) and a 12 month high of €74.80 ($86.98).

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

