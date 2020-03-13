Comparing Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) & COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) and COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sophos Group and COVESTRO AG/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophos Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 COVESTRO AG/S 1 1 2 0 2.25

Volatility & Risk

Sophos Group has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COVESTRO AG/S has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sophos Group and COVESTRO AG/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophos Group N/A N/A N/A COVESTRO AG/S 7.10% 17.53% 8.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of COVESTRO AG/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sophos Group and COVESTRO AG/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophos Group $710.60 million 4.62 $26.90 million $0.14 50.00 COVESTRO AG/S $17.26 billion 0.35 $2.15 billion $5.59 2.99

COVESTRO AG/S has higher revenue and earnings than Sophos Group. COVESTRO AG/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sophos Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

COVESTRO AG/S beats Sophos Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sophos Group Company Profile

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product. It also provides Endpoint Protection, a security solution for users and data; Intercept X, an endpoint security solution; Sophos Mobile, an enterprise mobility management solution; SafeGuard Encryption solution; Server Protection solution; Sophos Home, a protection solution for home computers; and Sophos Central, a synchronized security management solution. In addition, the company offers OEM solutions; professional services; SophosLabs, a threat research and intelligence center; and Public Cloud, a cloud computing solution to provide and deploy IT infrastructure, such as networks, compute capacity, storage, and databases. It serves education, healthcare, retail, finance, and banking industries, as well as governments and public sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Sophos Group plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

COVESTRO AG/S Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains. The Polycarbonates segment provides high-performance plastic polycarbonates in the form of granules, composite materials, and semi-finished products for use in the automotive, construction, electrical and electronic, medical technology, and lighting industries. The Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties segment offers precursors for coatings, adhesives, and sealants, as well as specialties. This segment also provides polymer materials and aqueous dispersions for use in automotive and transportation, infrastructure and construction, wood processing, and furniture applications. It markets its products through trading houses and distributors. The company has partnership with Genomatica, Inc. to research and develop high-performance materials based on renewable feed-stocks. Covestro AG was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

