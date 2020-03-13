Comparing Cloudflare (NET) and Its Rivals

Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is one of 213 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cloudflare to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cloudflare and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudflare 0 3 10 0 2.77 Cloudflare Competitors 2258 10015 17566 946 2.56

Cloudflare presently has a consensus target price of $21.65, suggesting a potential upside of 13.02%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 38.68%. Given Cloudflare’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cloudflare has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.8% of Cloudflare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cloudflare and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudflare N/A N/A N/A Cloudflare Competitors -6.28% -93.96% -5.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cloudflare and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudflare $287.02 million -$105.83 million -26.61 Cloudflare Competitors $2.12 billion $352.05 million 4.49

Cloudflare’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cloudflare. Cloudflare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cloudflare competitors beat Cloudflare on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc. operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Its security products comprise Cloud Firewall, Bot Management, Distributed Denial of Service, Infrastructure Protection, Zero Trust Security, IoT, SSL/TLS, Secure Origin Connection, and Rate Limiting. The company also offers performance solutions, which include Content Delivery, Intelligent Routing, and Mobile Software Development Kit, as well as Content, Mobile, and Image Optimization. In addition, it provides Reliability solutions comprising Load Balancing, Anycast Network, Virtual Backbone, DNS, DNS Resolver, and Always Online. The company serves customers in the consumer/retail, healthcare/life sciences, software, education/non-profit, industrial/transportation, media/entertainment, finance/real estate, and hardware industries, as well as to the government. CloudFlare, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Baidu, Inc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

