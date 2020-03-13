Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.29% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CMCSA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $172.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $47.74.
In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,829,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,334 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after buying an additional 31,604,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after buying an additional 4,822,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,016,868,000 after buying an additional 506,393 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,140,195,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.
See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.