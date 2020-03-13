Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CMCSA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $172.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,829,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,334 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after buying an additional 31,604,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after buying an additional 4,822,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,016,868,000 after buying an additional 506,393 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,140,195,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

