ColossusXT Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $969.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $969.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 53.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000543 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ColossusXT

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,901,617,276 coins and its circulating supply is 11,860,575,449 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

