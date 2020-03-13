Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) Insider Acquires £98,843.70 in Stock

Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) insider David Gosnell acquired 173,410 shares of Coats Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £98,843.70 ($130,023.28).

LON:COA opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.73) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $802.17 million and a P/E ratio of 8.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 68.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 72.40. Coats Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 51.05 ($0.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 88 ($1.16).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. Coats Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

COA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 76 ($1.00) to GBX 73 ($0.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank cut Coats Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 80.20 ($1.05).

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

