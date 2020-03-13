Cliffwater LLC Raises Position in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD)

Cliffwater LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC makes up 1.2% of Cliffwater LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cliffwater LLC owned 0.43% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jaime Ardila purchased 5,564 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,651.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,349.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $14.06 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

