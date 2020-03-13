Cliffwater LLC Purchases New Shares in Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC)

Cliffwater LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Alcentra Capital makes up about 0.2% of Cliffwater LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cliffwater LLC owned 0.52% of Alcentra Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Alcentra Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 241,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Alcentra Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alcentra Capital by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 222,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 49,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Alcentra Capital by 316.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 42,954 shares in the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Suhail A. Shaikh bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $27,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Grebow bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $45,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,641.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $130,762 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABDC opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.57. Alcentra Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Alcentra Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Alcentra Capital Profile

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

