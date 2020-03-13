Cliffwater LLC Purchases 44,445 Shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX)

Cliffwater LLC grew its position in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,445 shares during the period. TPG Specialty Lending makes up approximately 3.8% of Cliffwater LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cliffwater LLC owned approximately 0.81% of TPG Specialty Lending worth $11,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Ross purchased 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $56,283.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLX stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.58.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 61.47%. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. TPG Specialty Lending’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TPG Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

