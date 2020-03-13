Cliffwater LLC Purchases 15,555 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cliffwater LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Cliffwater LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cliffwater LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 30,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 95,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 432,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,135,000 after buying an additional 43,112 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

