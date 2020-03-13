Cliffwater LLC Has $9.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.3% of Cliffwater LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cliffwater LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $33.55 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.40.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

