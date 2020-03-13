Cliffwater LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,812 shares during the period. Monroe Capital comprises approximately 1.1% of Cliffwater LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cliffwater LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Monroe Capital worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monroe Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

MRCC stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86. Monroe Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Monroe Capital Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.75%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 98.59%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

