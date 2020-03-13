Cliffwater LLC Boosts Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,112 shares during the period. Oaktree Specialty Lending accounts for about 1.0% of Cliffwater LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cliffwater LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mathew Pendo purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $29,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 31,540 shares in the company, valued at $143,507. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $421,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,114,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $96,775 and have sold 490,118 shares valued at $2,665,342. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

OCSL stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.68 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 79.98% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.17%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

