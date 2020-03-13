Cliffwater LLC Acquires 41,745 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC)

Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,745 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital accounts for approximately 3.8% of Cliffwater LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cliffwater LLC owned 0.17% of Owl Rock Capital worth $11,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCC opened at $11.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.28 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 66.78% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised Owl Rock Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Owl Rock Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

In related news, Director Eric A. Kaye bought 14,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $221,516.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

