Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $119.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.40 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.21%.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $271.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.53. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.81.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 27,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $73,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,913.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 135.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 20.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 13.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $31,000. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

