Claude Mcmaster Purchases 187,500 Shares of D-Box Technologies Inc. (CVE:DBO) Stock

D-Box Technologies Inc. (CVE:DBO) Director Claude Mcmaster bought 187,500 shares of D-Box Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,828,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$109,686.

Claude Mcmaster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Claude Mcmaster bought 312,500 shares of D-Box Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

D-Box Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.40 and a 12 month high of C$12.07.

