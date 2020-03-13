Clarkson (LON:CKN) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,000 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Clarkson (LON:CKN) had its price target reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of LON CKN opened at GBX 2,210 ($29.07) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $690.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,801.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,728.58. Clarkson has a 1 year low of GBX 2,180 ($28.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,135 ($41.24).

Clarkson (LON:CKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported GBX 118.80 ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 116 ($1.53) by GBX 2.80 ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarkson will post 13894.7144894 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a GBX 53 ($0.70) dividend. This is an increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $25.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Clarkson’s payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

