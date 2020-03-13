Citigroup Trims CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Target Price to $18.00

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CVI. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of CVI opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.51. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $55.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 22.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,399,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,007,000 after acquiring an additional 294,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after acquiring an additional 199,899 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 9,315.0% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 186,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 184,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 30,891.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 134,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

