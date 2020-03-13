Citigroup Lowers Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Price Target to $39.00

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 177.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAVE. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $58.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Christine P. Richards acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.24 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $254,043.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,267,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,603,000 after acquiring an additional 94,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 982,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,609,000 after acquiring an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $37,626,000.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.