Citigroup Lowers Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $160.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.31.

NYSE CMI opened at $129.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins has a 52 week low of $127.07 and a 52 week high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cummins news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $23,102,111,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,936,000 after acquiring an additional 76,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,772,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,306,000 after acquiring an additional 40,153 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,655,000 after acquiring an additional 244,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 2,162.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,668 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

