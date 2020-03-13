Citigroup Lowers BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $510.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $600.00 to $510.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on BlackRock from $584.00 to $516.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.27.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $386.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.23. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $383.43 and a 12-month high of $576.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 31.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 634.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 25.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 13.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 18,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $16,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

