Citigroup Lowers BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $510.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $600.00 to $510.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.05% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on BlackRock from $584.00 to $516.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.27.
Shares of BLK stock opened at $386.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.23. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $383.43 and a 12-month high of $576.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 634.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 25.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 13.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 18,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $16,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.