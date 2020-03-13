Citigroup Cuts Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Price Target to $36.00

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Eaton Vance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of EV stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. Eaton Vance has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Eaton Vance’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

