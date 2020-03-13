Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.87-0.91 for the period. Citi Trends also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.75-1.85 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $163.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.62. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $24.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTRN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Citi Trends from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

