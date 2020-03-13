Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Boosted by Emerald Investment Partners LLC

Emerald Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,419 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $35.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

