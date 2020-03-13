Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is a boost from Cineworld Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Cineworld Group stock opened at GBX 56.16 ($0.74) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 163.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 204. The firm has a market cap of $919.11 million and a PE ratio of 2.82. Cineworld Group has a twelve month low of GBX 82.76 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

In other Cineworld Group news, insider Camela Galano purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £17,800 ($23,414.89). Also, insider Helen A. Weir acquired 4,127 shares of Cineworld Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £9,450.83 ($12,432.03). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 57,127 shares of company stock worth $12,486,083.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CINE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target (down from GBX 300 ($3.95)) on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Cineworld Group from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. HSBC lowered their target price on Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 325 ($4.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cineworld Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 299.23 ($3.94).

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.