Peel Hunt Downgrades Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) to Hold

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cineworld Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 325 ($4.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 299.23 ($3.94).

LON:CINE opened at GBX 51.56 ($0.68) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 163.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 204. Cineworld Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.76 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $919.11 million and a PE ratio of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39.

In related news, insider Helen A. Weir bought 4,127 shares of Cineworld Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £9,450.83 ($12,432.03). Also, insider Camela Galano bought 10,000 shares of Cineworld Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800 ($23,414.89). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,486,083.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

