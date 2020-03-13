Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CINF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $80.56 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,232,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3,540.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 230,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,279,000 after purchasing an additional 224,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

